His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, presented the Holy Qur’an Complex in Sharjah with a rare and distinctive piece of the Kiswa of the Kaaba, dating back to the year 1441 AH. Its location is under the belt of the Kaaba on the side next to Bab Ibrahim, peace be upon him.

This dedication comes within a series of continuous donations that His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, bestows upon the Holy Qur’an Complex since its inception. These donations included a large collection of Qur’anic manuscripts dating back to the era of the Prophet – may God bless him and grant him peace – and various antique pieces from the rare honorable Kaaba’s covering. .

His Highness is keen to donate rarities and manuscripts to the museums of the Holy Qur’an Complex, to be presented to specialists, interested persons and visitors, to benefit from these rare treasures in the sciences and history of the Qur’an, in order to enhance the role of the complex as a scientific, civilized and cultural destination that narrates the Qur’anic history throughout the ages.