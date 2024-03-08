The Ruler of Sharjah orders the release of 484 inmates on the occasion of Ramadan

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, ordered the release of 484 inmates, who are serving their sentences in the administration of the Punitive and Correctional Institution in Sharjah, and who met the conditions of pardon, in accordance with the conditions of good conduct and behavior, on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan..

On this occasion, the Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Major General Saif Al-Zari Al-Shamsi, extended his highest thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for his generosity in pardoning the convicts, and His Highness’s keenness to support the family entity and its stability, and to bring joy and happiness to the souls of the families of the convicts, their families, and their children in these blessed days. Hoping that this blessing will be a source of goodness in the souls of those included in the release decision, and a way to return to becoming good individuals in society who participate in supporting the development process of the UAE..