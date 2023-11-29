The Ruler of Sharjah orders the release of 475 inmates in the Punitive and Correctional Institution

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, ordered the release of 475 inmates of various nationalities who were convicted in various cases in the administration of the Punitive and Correctional Institution in Sharjah and who met the conditions of pardon and whose eligibility to enjoy pardon was proven according to the conditions of good conduct and conduct, on the occasion of Union Day. The 52nd, based on the keenness of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to give convicts an opportunity to start a new life and enable them to return to society to become good individuals and maintain the stability of their families.

On this occasion, His Excellency Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, extended his deepest thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for this honor, which comes from His Highness’s keenness to strengthen family ties during this glorious national occasion and bring happiness and pleasure to the souls of the families of the convicts, expressing his hope. That this reward will be a source of goodness in their souls and an opportunity to return to their society as good individuals who contribute to strengthening the security and renaissance of the nation.