His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, affirmed that decent living and pride are the main goals of the emirate’s projects, which are reflected in the level of income of national families, enhance their values ​​and interconnectedness, and preserve their principles to confront all social, intellectual and economic challenges, which may generate problems. Additional threats to the stability of society. This came during the speech of His Highness, which he delivered yesterday, at the opening of the Shis Resthouse located after the Al Rogh Tunnel on the Khor Fakkan – Sharjah Road, and the distribution of ownership titles for its shops to citizens of the Shis and Al Nahwa regions. His Highness emphasized his constant keenness and study on a daily basis of the social situations of families and following up on each home, to know the numbers of its members, their expenses and income in order to reach their needs, and what requires intervention to be addressed individually or through projects, laws and decisions, which provides a decent living for the family in a sustainable way.

His Highness blessed the citizens who own the new shops in Shis Rest House, pointing out that the project will continue on the opposite side of the rest stop. His Highness said: “We say to the people who were not lucky and did not get a share of this project that will be distributed now, we are working on the other side on a similar project.” These shops will be yours, God willing, and you are all one family.”