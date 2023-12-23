His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, congratulated the people of the city of Kalba on the heritage development that the city is witnessing, such as the Kalba Heritage Market and the Jubail Market. His Highness hoped that development projects in the city would benefit the people and citizens, praising the efforts of the Fishermen’s Association in the city of Kalba. He called on them to intensify work and meet the demands of fishermen to preserve this profession, revive the market and provide it with fresh fish that come from the city’s fishermen.

This came during the speech of His Highness, which he delivered this Saturday morning at the opening of the Jubail Market in the city of Kalba, directing His Highness the officials in charge of the fishing profession to the necessity of providing the necessary attention, care, and support to the fishermen, in addition to the necessity of multiple sources of income for the Fishermen’s Association, which is reflected in the product that is provided in the fishermen’s association. The market provides fresh catch for consumers and the people of the region.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah stressed the need to preserve traditional professions such as fishing and agriculture and encourage their owners to ensure their sustainability. His Highness stressed the continued provision of support to owners of local professions.

His Highness explained that paying attention to agriculture and improving it is among the priorities of the development process, by assigning the competent authorities to prepare private lands for citizens and provide water and covered houses so that they are suitable for modern agriculture, and that the crops that children feed on are free of toxins, chemicals and pesticides, in addition to supporting livestock breeders. By providing them with pasture and cultivating the surrounding areas so that the livestock can feed on them.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah pointed out that work is underway on many other development projects in the city, such as Al Hafiya Lake and Jabal Al Dim Rest House, which are clean, environmentally friendly projects that also help provide jobs for the people of the region. His Highness stressed his keenness to provide everything that is in the health and interest of citizens. .

At the end of his speech, His Highness called on fathers and mothers to the importance of good upbringing and teaching children traditional professions and crafts to preserve and transmit them from generation to generation, and to adhere to the sound Arabic language and customs and traditions that preserve the identity of society. His Highness added that development projects that preserve heritage enhance the gains that His Highness has drawn up.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah had unveiled the curtain upon his arrival at the Jubail Market building located in the Al Bahais area in the city of Kalba, marking the opening of the market. His Highness toured its sections, which include 3 sections: the meat section, the fish section, and the vegetables and fruits section, in addition to a central courtyard and an internal auction area for display and sale. Fresh sea products.

His Highness listened to a detailed explanation about the market, which is located on a total area of ​​33,000 square metres. It includes the market building and parking lots, and includes 16 meat and poultry stores, 22 fish stores, and 31 vegetables and fruits stores. The project also aims to meet the needs of the city’s residents for fresh, high-quality products. , creating job opportunities for fishermen, traders, farmers and livestock breeders.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah was briefed on the architectural details of the market, which was designed in an Islamic style and equipped with internal and external decorations bearing the same architectural character. The building has finishes that are consistent with the local culture and environment, and is equipped with areas for loading and unloading goods, refrigerators for preserving food, an ice factory, and places designated for grilling fish, in addition to courses. Water and prayer rooms for men and women.

His Highness visited the sea pier and the parking lots for fishermen’s boats, which serve 72 boats. He was informed of the plan for developing and expanding the Fishermen’s Association building adjacent to the market and the fishermen’s rest house, and the plan to expand the sea pier to serve the outdoor auction area and to facilitate the process of docking boats and landing fish.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah watched a video presentation that reviewed the stages of construction of the Jubail Market in Kalba, which achieves a balanced distribution of development projects between the regions of the Emirate of Sharjah, and is considered one of the shopping centers specialized in the field of fresh food products, and an innovative outlet for achieving food security. The video material also reviewed the specifications of the market, which It includes a front façade with a length of 177 meters, and includes two front and back porches, and 4 braziers for both the front and back facades.

The opening was attended, alongside His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, by: Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Head of the Central Finance Department, Sheikh Saeed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Head of the Office of His Highness the Ruler in the city of Khor Fakkan, Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Head of the Office of His Highness the Ruler in the city of Kalba, and a number of Senior officials, heads and directors of government departments, workers in the field of marine fishing and fishermen.