Today, Wednesday, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, opened the twenty-fifth session of the Islamic Arts Festival, under the slogan “Manifestations,” at the Sharjah Art Museum.

After his arrival at the festival, His Highness toured the exhibition, looking at the participating artworks. His Highness learned from the artists the most prominent connotations and meanings reflected in their works to express the festival’s slogan, in harmony and diversity that enhances the Islamic artistic scene.

This year, 50 artists from 25 countries, led by the UAE, are participating in the festival, with wide participation, while the rest of the participations were distributed among Arab countries such as Iraq, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Kuwait, Syria, Lebanon, Bahrain, and Jordan, in addition to participation from foreign countries, including Spain. Poland, Turkey, Colombia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Argentina.

During the twenty-fifth session, the festival presents 319 works of art, including installations, calligraphy, murals, and paintings in authentic calligraphy and ornamentation, that express the Islamic artistic scene and are consistent with the festival’s slogan “Manifestations.”

Throughout its days, the festival organizes 132 events, including exhibitions, artistic workshops, and lectures, hosted by the Department of Culture in cooperation with 18 entities in Sharjah, including the House of Wisdom in Sharjah, the Union of Arab Photographers, the Photography Society, the Emirates Fine Arts Society, and other cultural institutions in Sharjah. .

The activities include 47 exhibitions hosted by the Sharjah Art Museum, the Sharjah Calligraphy Museum, Kalba Beach, Khor Fakkan Amphitheater, the Emirates Society for the Arts of Arabic Calligraphy and Islamic Ornamentation, and other exhibition places in the emirate. 81 artistic workshops will be organized, and visual displays of various artistic experiences will be presented.

The festival is a continuation of the cultural and artistic movement in Sharjah, and contributes to highlighting Islamic arts through Emirati, Arab and international participation, reflecting cultural and artistic exchange, and viewing the most prominent works produced by artists in various countries of the world.

The opening of the festival was attended, alongside His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, by Abdullah Mohammed Al Owais, Head of the Department of Culture, Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of the Department of Ceremonies and Hospitality, Aisha Rashid bin Dimas, Director General of the Sharjah Museums Authority, and a number of officials and artists.