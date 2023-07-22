His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, sent two cables of condolences to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the sisterly State of Qatar, and His Highness the Father Emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, in which he expressed his sincere condolences and sincere condolences on the death of His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abdullah bin Jassim Al Thani.

His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, also sent similar cables of condolences to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and His Highness the Father Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.