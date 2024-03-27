His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, this evening, launched the second phase of the “Rhetorical Interpretation” Encyclopedia, and the Encyclopedia of the Qalun Narration on the authority of Nafi’, the first encyclopedia of approaches to singling out readings.

This came during His Highness’ attendance at the annual graduation ceremony of the fourth batch of certified reciters from the Holy Qur’an Complex in Sharjah, numbering 249 certified reciters, which was held in the University City Hall in Sharjah.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah kindly signed the first copy of the volumes of the second phase of the “Rhetorical Interpretation” encyclopedia, which amounts to 16 volumes, including parts of the second quarter of the Holy Qur’an, bringing the total volumes of the encyclopedia in the two phases to 25 volumes. His Highness also signed the first copy of the volumes of the encyclopedia. Qalun’s narration on the authority of Nafi’, the first encyclopedia of approaches to singling out readings located in 10 volumes in addition to the Holy Qur’an, with an explanation of Qalun’s narration on the authority of Nafi’ al-Madani in its margins.

The Encyclopedia of Rhetorical Interpretation is considered unique and unprecedented in the literature of a rhetorical interpretive nature. It provides a comprehensive interpretation of the Holy Qur’an. It explains the meanings of the vocabulary by providing an accurate and concise linguistic explanation of the words by referring to the most important linguistic dictionaries and books of the strange Qur’an and interpretations. It explains the overall meaning of the verses in easy-to-read words with care. The expression is well structured, strong, and tightly formulated, with moderate explanation, without boring verbiage or disruptive brevity, while taking care of good arrangement and quality of presentation.

The encyclopedia also mentions the suitability of the surah to what comes before it and what comes after it, and the suitability of the verse to what comes before it, and makes clear the connections and relationships between them, and the charms and jokes that surround it. It sheds light on linguistic and rhetorical clarification by examining the impact of linguistic methods on meanings, towards highlighting the role of indefiniteness and definiteness in general. Monitoring the meanings provided by connection and separation, highlighting the suitability of the style of brevity, equality, or redundancy for the intended meaning, and clarifying the combination of the word with the meaning, the wisdom of using plural, singular, dual, masculine and feminine, the connotations of the nominal and verbal sentence in speech, and other wonderful topics of the science of semantics, which are It is one of the most important means of revealing the aesthetics of the Qur’anic text and precisely arranging its verses.

The encyclopedia is concerned with examining the types of wonderful verbal and moral improvements that cover the Qur’anic text, including the proportionality of the intervals, the beauty of the counterpoint, the similarity of the edges, the splendor of the progressive method in arranging meanings, and other things that are full of the verbal weaving of the Holy Qur’an.

The encyclopedia also highlights the semantic differences between Qur’anic words, and looks at the verbal similarities, remembering the directions and occasions in them, and refers to the guidance of the verses and the messages and signs that their eloquence contains. The encyclopedia was based on the main interpretive and linguistic-rhetorical sources.

The encyclopedia of methods for singling out readings is distinguished by its comprehensive inventory and complete scrutiny of every major and minor thing related to the Qur’anic narration. It dealt with the brush words, their inventory, their evidence, their guidance, and the performative warnings on them. It also dealt with an inventory of the basic principles of Madawd, plural memes, and others, no matter how often they are repeated, as a reminder and to facilitate the reading. The student, along with mentioning the evidence, guidance, and procedural warnings on it. The encyclopedia also enriched and uniquely mentioned the Uthmani script and the Qur’anic setting of the Qur’anic words, in agreement and disagreement, and facilitates the trouble of readers searching in the main books of stopping and starting, by mentioning every permissible stopping, which a world of scholars has pointed out.

The Encyclopedia of Methods for Individual Readings did not neglect to mention the Qur’anic breaks for the narration, due to the scarcity of reciters exposed to this art. I mentioned the evidence and guidance for each point in which there is disagreement. The conclusion of the features of this encyclopedia was the chapter on reading pleasures, which is the sap of the thoughts of the master reciters and their experiences over many years of reading and publishing the Qur’an with its narrations.

The encyclopedia contains mention of all the doctrines of the Iqra’i schools without preference, leaving the field open for the reader and his student to choose, with the aim of the encyclopedia being valid for the entire nation without excluding the Iqra’i school.

The encyclopedia was also distinguished by issuing a special Qur’an for each narration, containing a summary of what was mentioned in the encyclopedia, written and edited in accordance with the Qur’anic narration, accompanied by an audio recording of the differences in the narration in all its aspects, via a quick response code (QR code), in order to preserve the correct audio transmission of the words of the Holy Qur’an. It has sheikhs distinguished by the beauty of recitation, with mastery, investigation and scrutiny.

The ceremony had begun with the recitation of clear verses from the Holy Qur’an, after which the reciter Othman Hassan Yusuf granted his student, Haji Murad Mammadov, from the students of the Holy Qur’an Academy in Sharjah, a Qur’anic licence. With the licence, which he obtained from the Academy, Mammadov granted his student, Muhammad Bashir, from the Russian Federation, a Qur’anic licence. The fruit, the succession of seals and approval and its spread, which embodies the mission of the association to consolidate and transfer the Arab and Islamic identity to all countries of the world.

Dr. Khalifa Musabah Al Taniji, President of the Holy Qur’an Academy in Sharjah, delivered a speech in which he expressed his sincere thanks and great gratitude to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for His Highness’s unlimited support for serving the Holy Qur’an and its people in general, and for the Holy Qur’an Academy and its scientific and research projects in particular, until it has become a global specialized scientific beacon.

Al-Tunaiji said: The Holy Qur’an Academy has achieved qualitative achievements, with the Sharjah Electronic International Reciter covering 170 countries around the world, and the number of seals reached 1,246 seals until the end of 2023, between singling out and collecting the readings, which the graduates received at the hands of an elite group of competent reciters, and the number of students benefiting from the Academy’s programs reached. 768 students, and the total number of Qur’anic licenses for students who passed the test for obtaining the Sind reached 1,210.

He added: (Today) we celebrate the graduation of the fourth batch, of the 249 graduates who came from various continents of the world, so we congratulate them on this high status and divine selection.

Regarding the scientific studies and research carried out by the Academy, Al-Taniji said: The Academy pays great attention to scientific studies and research related to the Holy Qur’an and its sciences, as the Academy issued the second phase of the Encyclopedia of Rhetorical Interpretation, which focused on the rhetoric of the Holy Qur’an in detail, with a unique methodology, employing rhetorical purposes to serve the Qur’anic text. 40 scholars wrote in it, and 14 Qur’anic sections were completed, with a total of 25 volumes, until March 2024, and the number of rhetorical titles in it reached more than 56 thousand rhetorical titles, bringing the total expected volumes by the end of the project to 50 volumes, in addition to the project of curricula for singling out readings, which It is distinguished by its comprehensiveness and comprehensive detail of the science of readings in all its branches and sciences, reaching about 150 volumes, as the Encyclopedia of the Qalun narration on the authority of Nafi’ was completed, which contains 10 volumes, in addition to the Mushaf explaining the narration, and the Qalun Qur’an on the authority of Nafi’ in the eastern part alone, and it is the first publication. Methods for singling out readings, as 27 scholars wrote about it.

The President of the Holy Qur’an Academy explained that the Academy has consolidated its scientific and cultural status by promoting Arab and Islamic values, registering a remarkable presence in the visits of regional and international official delegations, which exceeded 5,457 visits by dignitaries and specialists in the Holy Qur’an and its sciences, and has become a scientific destination for school and university students, completing the role of Sharjah. In building humanity, which made it a destination for students of knowledge from various countries of the world, stressing that these blessed efforts would not have seen the light, had it not been for the grace of God Almighty, then the unlimited support and generous care of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, and his direct and diligent follow-up.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah kindly took souvenir photos with the scholars, members of the judging and review committee.

At the end of the ceremony, the students of the fourth batch of graduates of the academy received Qur’anic licenses with the chain of transmission dating back to the Prophet, may God bless him and grant him peace.

The ceremony was attended, in addition to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, by: Sheikh Salem bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi, Head of the Office of His Highness the Ruler, His Excellency Abdul Rahman Muhammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Community Protection, Abdullah Muhammad Al Owais, Head of the Department of Culture, Dr. Khawla Al Mulla, Head of the Family Affairs Authority, and Jamal Al Tarifi, President of Al Qasimia University. Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of the Protocol and Hospitality Department, Abdullah bin Yaroof Al Saboosi, Head of the Islamic Affairs Department, and a number of senior officials, eminent persons, and readers.