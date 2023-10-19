His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an Emiri decree regarding the transfer and appointment of the Secretary-General of the Holy Quran Academy in Sharjah.

The decree stipulated that Abdullah Khalaf Al Hosani be transferred from the Department of Islamic Affairs to the Holy Qur’an Academy in Sharjah, and appointed Secretary-General of the Academy with the rank of Director of a Department on the Special Jobs System in the Sharjah Government, effective from the date of issuance of this decree.