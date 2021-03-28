His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, issued Emiri Decree No. 2 of 2021 AD regarding the regulation of registration for the families of citizens in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The decree stipulated that a temporary committee would be established in the emirate called “the Committee for Organizing the Registration of Citizen Families in the Emirate of Sharjah”, affiliated to the Department of Statistics and Community Development in the emirate, and working under its supervision, and the department assuming its secretariat.

The committee aims – in accordance with the decree – to reorganize the registration of the families of the emirate’s citizens, and update it to match the status quo in response to the changes in terms of organizing the registration of towns according to the administrative division of the emirate.

According to the decree, the committee is formed under the chairmanship of Sheikh Muhammad bin Humaid bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, head of the Department of Statistics and Community Development, and the membership of each of:

1. Brigadier General Jamal Fadhil Butti Al-Abdouli, Director of the Department of Identity and Nationality – Emirate of Sharjah.

2. Counselor Dr. Mansour Muhammad bin Nassar, Head of the Legal Department of the Government of Sharjah.

3. Salem Ali Salem Ahmed Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Sharjah Municipal Council.

4. Dr. Suleiman Abdullah Suleiman Al-Zaabi, Chairman of the Municipal Council of Kalba City.

5. Hamid Saif Khalifa bin Samha Al Shamsi, head of the Kalba Municipal Council.

6. Sultan Muhammed Muadhd Huwaiden Al Ketbi, head of the Al-Madam Municipal Council.

7. Mohammed Abdullah Rashid Halees Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Municipal Council of Al-Batayh District.

The term of membership in the committee is in accordance with the decree, starting from the date of its issuance, and ending with the end of the purpose for which it was formed.

The decree stipulated that the committee shall have the following competence:

1- Setting the general plan for reorganizing the registration of the citizens of the emirate.

2- Redistribute the citizens of the emirate to ten towns in accordance with what is specified in Article No. / 7 / of this Decree, while ensuring that old records are kept with the competent authority.

3- Following up the process of transferring the registration of the citizens of the emirate, and amending the status in accordance with what is approved.

4- Coordination with government agencies in the emirate, and to ensure that the reorganization of the citizens ’registration of their records in these entities is not affected.

5- Preparing and approving the final list for registering the families of the emirate’s citizens.

6- Submit periodic reports on the committee’s work, the difficulties it faces, and its recommendations regarding them to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.

7- Any other functions assigned to the committee by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah or the Department of Statistics and Community Development.

The decree also stipulated that the family register of the citizens of the emirate be distributed among ten towns, as follows:

1. Town: Sharjah – Registration number: / 301 /.

2. The town: Al Dhaid – Registration number: / 302 /.

3. The town: Abu Musa – Registration number: / 303 /.

4. Town: Khor Fakkan – Registration number: / 304 /.

5. Town: Kalba – Registration number: / 305 /.

6. Town: Al Madam – Registration number: / 306 /.

7. Town: Dibba – Registration number: / 307 /.

8. Town: Maliha – Registration number: / 309 /.

9. Town: Al Hamriya – Registration number: / 310 /.

10. The town: Al-Bateeh – Registration number: / 312 /.

According to the decree, a special registration is created in the town of Al-Hamriya with the number / 310 / and the families of its citizens are transferred to it, and the registration of the town of Khorkelbaa / 308 / is revoked, and the registration of the families of the citizens listed on it is transferred to the registration of the town of Kalba / 305 /, and the name of the town of Sajaa / 312 / is changed to the town of Al-Bataih The registration of the families of the citizens of the town is transferred to it, the registration of the town of Margham (311) is canceled, and the registration of the families of the citizens listed on it is transferred to the registration of the town of Al-Madam (306).

According to the decree, the committee chairman issues the necessary administrative decisions to organize the committee’s work and implement the provisions of this decree.

This decree shall be enforced from the date of its issuance, and the concerned authorities shall implement it, each in his own affairs, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.





