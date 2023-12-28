His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an Emiri Decree regarding the reorganization of the Nama Foundation for the Advancement of Women.

According to the Emiri Decree, the Foundation is headed by Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi. The Foundation has a legal personality and full capacity to carry out the necessary legal actions to achieve its goals and exercise its powers, and it has financial, administrative and technical independence.

The decree stipulated that the Foundation’s headquarters be in the city of Sharjah, and it may, by decision of the President, establish branches and offices in the rest of the cities and regions of the emirate or outside it.

The Foundation aims to achieve the following:

1. Supporting women, empowering them, and improving their reality and future locally and globally.

2. Enhancing women’s capabilities and potential economically and socially.

The decree also stipulated that, in order to achieve its objectives, the institution shall exercise the following powers:

1. Drawing up general policy and developing strategic plans for the institution.

2. Launching initiatives, programs and projects concerned with the advancement of women in all fields locally and globally.

3. Managing the Nama Fund in coordination with the Big Heart Foundation.

4. Participate in local and international events and highlight the Foundation’s role in empowering and enhancing women’s capabilities and highlighting the role of Emirati women.

5. Training and qualification, preparing studies and diagnostic research, building databases and providing consultations in areas related to the objectives and specializations of the institution.

6. Concluding contracts, agreements, memorandums of understanding and partnerships.

7. Seek assistance from the competent authorities in the emirate to obtain administrative and technical support, and seek the assistance of experts and consultants in everything related to the institution’s work. It may cooperate with other authorities on topics that fall within its objectives and powers.

8. Any other duties assigned to the Foundation by the Ruler of the Emirate or the President.

In particular, the President shall assume the following duties and powers:

1. Approval of the institution’s general policy and strategic plans.

2. Approval of the institution’s bylaws and organizational structure.

3. Approval of the appointment of senior management in the institution.

4. Approval of the institution’s general budget.

5. Delegating some of his powers to the institution’s senior management in accordance with the legislation in force in the emirate.

6. Approval of the formation of the institution’s general committees.

The decree also stipulates that the institution shall be managed by a director whose appointment shall be issued by a decision of the president and who shall be accountable to him and shall assume the following powers:

1. Proposing general policy, developing strategic plans for the institution, supervising their implementation, and presenting them to the president for approval.

2. Supervising the progress of work in the institution in accordance with applicable legislation and regulations, issuing administrative decisions and circulars, and following up on their implementation.

3. Follow up on the implementation of decisions and directives issued by the President.

4. Issuing the financial and administrative regulations of the institution or any amendments thereto and establishing internal work systems after their approval by the President.

5. Follow up on the organization’s performance and develop development and improvement plans to achieve efficient performance.

6. Submitting annual reports on the organization’s financial and administrative performance to the President.

7. Representing the organization in concluding and approving contracts, agreements, memorandums of understanding, and partnerships.

8. Supervising the annual general budget and the final accounts of the institution and presenting the budget to the president for approval.

9. Representing the organization in local, regional and international conferences, meetings and forums.

10. Proposing the organization’s organizational structure and presenting it to the president for approval.

11. Opening and managing bank accounts after the approval of the President.

12. Forming permanent and temporary committees and work teams affiliated with the Foundation and determining their terms of reference and work system.

13. Representing the organization before the judiciary, governmental and private bodies, and in its relations with others.

14. Any other powers or powers assigned to him by the President.

The decree also regulated a number of legal aspects of the institution, such as financial resources, exemption from fees, transitional provisions, executive decisions, and enforcement and publication.