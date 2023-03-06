His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, issued Emiri Decree No. (12) of 2023 AD regarding the transfer and appointment of a chairperson for the Sharjah Award for Educational Excellence and Excellence Committee and the Councils of Parents of Male and Female Students.

The decree stipulates that Dr. Saeed Musabah Al Kaabi will be transferred from the Sharjah Education Council to the Sharjah Award for Educational Excellence and Excellence Committee and the parents’ councils of male and female students, and he will be appointed as the chairman of the committee and a member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah.