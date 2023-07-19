His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an Emiri decree regarding the retirement of the Deputy Director of Khorfakkan University for Community Affairs and Public Relations.

The decree stipulated that Dr. Abdullah Suleiman Obaid Al-Mughni Al-Naqbi, Deputy Director of Khorfakkan University for Community Affairs and Public Relations, be referred to retirement, as of that date.