His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an Emiri decree regarding the establishment of the “University of Global Studies.”

Pursuant to the decree, a non-profit Arab academic institution shall be established in the Emirate of Sharjah called: “Global Studies University,” known in English as: “Global Studies University.”

The institution shall have the legal personality and legal capacity necessary to achieve its objectives and carry out its powers, and shall have financial and administrative independence.

The decree stipulated that the University of Global Studies would be headed by Sheikha Hoor bint Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi.

According to the decree, the University of Global Studies consists of specialized scientific colleges and institutes, which are the College of African Studies, the Africa Institute, the College of Asian Studies, the Asia Institute, the College of European Studies, and the Europe Institute. The university may add other specialized scientific colleges and institutes by decision of the president and in accordance with its organizing law.

The decree also stipulated that a law would be issued regulating the University of Global Studies, its colleges, institutes, departments, departments, and all its affairs.