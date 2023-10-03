His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an Emiri decree regarding the promotion and appointment of the Head of the Department of Economic Development in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The decree stipulated that Hamad Ali Abdullah Al Mahmoud would be promoted to the rank of head of a department in the Special Jobs System in the Sharjah Government, and would be appointed head of the Department of Economic Development and a member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah.