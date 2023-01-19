His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an administrative decision regarding the formation of the Board of Trustees of the Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work.

Administrative Resolution No. (1) of 2023 AD stipulated that the Board of Trustees of the Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work be formed, headed by Afaf Ibrahim Al-Marri, and the membership of:



1. Dr. Jassim Mohammed Al Hammadi, Secretary General.

2. Hamid Ali Alabbar Al Shamsi.

3. Sultan Muhammad Abdullah Al-Khayal.

4. Issa Hilal Al-Hazami.

5. Mosbeh Saeed Al-Ajeed Al-Ketbi.

6. Fatima Musa Al Balushi.

7. Iman Rashid Saif.

According to the decision, the council distributes administrative positions among the members at its first meeting, and the term of membership in the council is three years, renewable for a similar period or periods, starting from the date of its formation. The council continues to conduct its work upon the end of its term until a new council is formed. Their membership has expired.