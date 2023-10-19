His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an administrative decision regarding data governance and management in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The decision stipulates that the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah is tasked with organizing data governance and management at the emirate level, and for this purpose it has the right to adopt policies and standards and issue guidelines for everything related to the organization of data governance and management in the emirate.

Under the decision, all local government agencies (central and decentralized) and semi-government agencies in Sharjah are obligated to implement the policies, standards and guides issued and approved by the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah.

