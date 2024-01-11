His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, approved the new divisions of the “Muhadhdhab” and “Al Zubair” suburbs.

The Al-Zubair orchards area is divided into “Al-Dabdaba Neighborhood North” and “Al-Dabdaba Neighborhood South,” and the “Al-Qatina” neighborhood was added to the “Muhadhdhab” suburb to include “Muhadhdhab Suburb” neighborhoods of “Al-Qatina, Al-Shanouf, and Hadiba.”

The “Muhadhab Residential” and “Muhadhab Agricultural” areas were also merged to become the “Muhadhab Residential” area and belong to the Muhadhab suburb, and the name of the “Muhadhab Agricultural Tawi” area was changed to “Muhadhab Agricultural.”

The Sharjah Planning and Survey Department pointed out to customers that the department will update maps of all lands in the aforementioned areas according to the new names and boundaries of the suburbs and regions, in addition to conducting the necessary coordination with all concerned authorities in the Sharjah government.

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an Emiri decree establishing the Sharjah Digital Department.

The decree stipulated that a government department would be established in the Emirate of Sharjah called: “Sharjah Digital Department,” which would have the legal personality and legal capacity necessary to achieve its goals and carry out its powers.

According to the decree, the Sharjah Digital Department replaces the Sharjah E-Government Department and the Sharjah Digital Office, and all rights, assets, assets, and obligations of the E-Government Department and the Sharjah Digital Office are transferred to the department.

Employees of the e-Government Department and the Sharjah Digital Office will also be transferred to the Sharjah Digital Department with their grades, financial allocations, and other job benefits.

On the other hand, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, President of the University of Kalba, signed yesterday, at the university’s headquarters, a cooperation agreement between the Universities of Kalba and Monash, Australia, to establish a Bachelor’s program in Physical Education and Sports Sciences. The agreement, which was signed by Professor Susan Elliott, Vice Chancellor of the University, on behalf of Monash University, stipulates cooperation between the two universities to establish a four-year academic program in physical education and sports sciences at Kalba University, and a joint contribution to support and develop the infrastructure of the college’s various facilities, which is reflected in providing The best services for the educational program, to graduate qualified cadres in many of the departments included in the program specialized in promoting excellence in education and professional practice in the field of physical education and sports sciences.

The program's vision is to be a pioneering and influential program in its field to develop a comprehensive and innovative educational environment, while its mission reflects working to enrich society through exceptional education, pioneering research in the sports field and cooperative partnerships with various corners of society.

It aims to provide graduates with comprehensive theoretical, practical, and technical knowledge, critical and creative thinking abilities, and problem-solving skills, as well as the collaborative and leadership capabilities necessary to be effective professionals in physical education, sports science, sports training, and sports management, in addition to preparing graduates capable of integrating knowledge and skills for leadership, innovation, and research. In the fields of education.