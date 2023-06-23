His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, received yesterday His Highness Sheikh Dhiab bin Muhammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Etihad Rail Company, at the residence of Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi. At the outset of the meeting, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah welcomed His Highness Sheikh Dhiab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, praising the great and rapid progress witnessed by the UAE National Railways project, where His Highness was briefed on the latest developments in the Union Train project that connects the emirates of the country according to a modern and developed network. His Highness recognized the schedule set for the completion of the project, and the most prominent future projects related to passenger transportation.

His Highness also listened to a detailed explanation of the railway network operations plans and its various stages related to the transportation of people, aimed at achieving future growth with a sustainable, safe and modern transportation system, which contributes to improving the movement of goods and people through new commercial corridors, reducing the number of vehicles used on the roads, and achieving Economic and environmental benefits.

The UAE national railway network contributes to strengthening the transportation system, supporting companies’ businesses, enhancing their investment opportunities and supporting the national economy and local industry, by linking the seven emirates of the country to each other, to form an essential part of the global supply network, in addition to achieving the UAE’s goals for sustainable development and supporting the Emiratisation agenda. By graduating qualified cadres to work in the sector.

The UAE national railway network is one of the largest infrastructure projects in the country, as it passes through many challenges, most notably the diverse geographical topography at the level of cities and regions of the country, in order to ensure the highest levels of smoothness of vehicle traffic under the tracks of the railway network.

