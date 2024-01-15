This morning, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, inspected the progress of work in the strategic project – establishing the city’s water reservoir in the central region of the Mleiha region.

His Highness followed the excavation work taking place at the project site in the Maliha area, which after completion of its implementation will have a capacity equivalent to one billion and 300 million gallons of water to support the water and food security projects established by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah. The reservoir will join the system of reservoirs and lakes in various cities. The emirate.

The city's strategic water reservoir aims to ensure the availability of water and support development projects in the central region by feeding wheat farms and increasing their agricultural areas, as well as a cow-breeding farm project and sheep, goat and poultry breeding projects.

The reservoir project is considered a continuation of the system of development projects completed and being implemented in the field of water security, including Al-Rafisa Dam Lake, Al-Dhaid Lake, Al-Hafiya Lake, and Wadi Al-Ghazir Dam.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah directed the Initiatives Implementation Authority to supervise the implementation of the project work quickly, noting that the project implementation period is divided into two phases, the first phase at the end of December 2024, and the second phase at the end of June 2025.

During his visit, His Highness was accompanied by His Excellency Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Community Protection, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sharjah Islamic Bank, and Dr. Khalifa Musabah Al Taniji, Head of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock.