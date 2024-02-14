Today, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the Marine Simulator Complex building for basic and postgraduate studies at the Sharjah Maritime Transport Academy in the city of Khor Fakkan.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah cut the ribbon to mark the opening of the building, and His Highness visited the advanced scientific laboratories included in the academy and the simulation rooms, including the virtual engine room simulator, which allows students to simulate the experience of controlling the ship’s engines and monitoring the force of energy and pressure on board, and the integrated wheelhouse simulator, which includes 25 models. For ports around the world and 20 ships of various types, it is used for the purposes of experiencing ship driving simulation as a training model that enables students to become fully familiar with the contents of the cockpit and the roles of the ship captain, and a dynamic site command room simulator that simulates dealing with oil facilities, rigs and offshore refineries, in addition to teaching students how to deal with With emergency situations, rescuing accident survivors and extinguishing fires on other ships.

His Highness listened to an explanation of the specifications of the simulator rooms that can be controlled via the control panel in terms of selecting natural phenomena, wave heights and marine maneuvers, in addition to various scenarios to prepare students for actual trips on the high seas.

The simulator rooms include the latest advanced devices in the world that enable students and enhance their skills in controlling the ship from the cockpit with all its contents, navigational and directional control devices, in addition to voice control and large screens to show the ship’s itinerary and how to deal with different weather conditions during the ship’s voyage.

During the opening, His Highness was accompanied by Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority, Engineer Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Head of the Public Works Department, Dr. Mansour bin Nassar, Head of the Legal Department of the Government of Sharjah, and Dr. Salah bin Butti Al Muhairi, Head of the Initiatives Implementation Authority “Initiative », Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of the Protocol and Hospitality Department, Dr. Hashim Abdullah Al Zaabi, Director of the Sharjah Maritime Transport Academy, and a number of members of the Board of Trustees of the Sharjah Maritime Transport Academy, members of the administrative and teaching staff and the academy’s students.