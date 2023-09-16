His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, confirmed that providing adequate and safe housing for the Emirati family is a major part of His Highness’s project to form families in society by supporting their stability and providing all their needs to live a dignified, stable life that contributes to achieving family security and raising children. With everything that is good.

This came during the inauguration of His Highness this Saturday morning, the first phase of the Al Saf residential complex in the city of Kalba, which includes 151 homes at a total cost of 122 million dirhams and on an area of ​​417 thousand square meters.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah said, “The housing project is part of the family formation program and works to find means of comfort, reassurance, and a safe place, and security for the family not only from the harm of others, but also security in its livelihood, worship, and belonging to its community. The new formation in the city of Kalba is not only cement and iron, but Creating a family.”

His Highness explained the work to integrate the parts of the family formation, which includes education, in which the greatest responsibility falls on the father and mother, as they have what no one can compensate for, such as the tenderness, warmth, and security that the son needs, in addition to nurseries, universities, schools, etc., and providing various ways and means that enhance faith and values. Good practices, such as the spread of mosques and institutions concerned with children, adolescents and girls, all of which provide part of the proper education and establishment of the family.

His Highness pointed out that a job is a basic pillar of the family, stressing the work to create and provide it in a way that enhances the cohesion and stability of the family, saying, His Highness said, “We hope that the people of Kalba will be secure in their livelihood and not travel long distances because these distances expose a person to danger and waste his time and return to his family. My program is complete only by creating these jobs.”

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah said, “We notice that the country has begun to change in form and on other levels as well. People have been busy competing for the love of their country, and society’s interdependence with its data and with others has increased. If abnormal phenomena spread, these are bubbles that do not last long and people do not think that they are general phenomena.”

His Highness pointed out that the Al-Saf Complex provides all services, facilities and infrastructure, directing His Highness to work on developing various services in the Al-Ghail region, such as sanitation, roads, agriculture and urban features. His Highness stressed the continuation of developing the regions one after the other according to the needs of each region, whether in replacing housing, buildings or Providing infrastructure to make all areas of Kalba developed.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah watched a video material that covered the stages of the Al Saf Residential Complex project, its most important facilities and features, and the impact it will have on the stability of the Emirati family.

The complex includes residences of various designs, as it provides three models: Islamic, local, and modern design. Each residence includes 5 rooms with an area of ​​322 square meters. Work on completing the first phase of the complex took 18 months, and the second phase is expected to be delivered at the end of next February.

The project also includes a public park for the residents of the complex and various other services, in addition to the completion of road works and electricity, gas and sewage extensions, which makes the Al Saf complex integrated with services.

During the inauguration, His Highness viewed a model of the housing key box that will be delivered to citizens who are eligible for housing, and whose content symbolizes welcoming and congratulating the home owner.

His Highness planted an almond tree within Al Saf Park, which is in the middle of the complex and will provide the complex’s residents with recreational facilities and an outlet for the family with all its members, including men, women and children.

The inauguration was attended, alongside His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, by: Sheikh Saeed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Head of the Office of His Highness the Ruler in the city of Khor Fakkan, Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Head of the Office of His Highness the Ruler in the city of Kalba, Engineer Khalifa Musabah Al Tunaiji, Head of the Sharjah Housing Programme, and Engineer Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Head of the Public Works Department, Engineer Yousef Khamis Al Othmani, Head of the Roads and Transport Authority, Dr. Sulaiman bin Sarhan Al Zaabi, Head of the Municipal Affairs Department, Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of the Protocol and Hospitality Department, Saeed Baljio Al Suwaidi, Head of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, and a number of officials.