His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah, directed the Roads and Transport Authority to begin paving the internal roads in the Al Saf and Al Ghail neighborhoods in the city of Kalba, in parallel with the sanitation project that the Public Works Department will undertake in the neighborhoods.

His Highness's directive comes to complement development projects in the cities and regions of the emirate, strengthening their infrastructure with the best road and sanitation networks and adding service facilities that enhance the level of social life and the cohesion of families in residential neighborhoods.