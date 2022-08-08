His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, directed the disbursement of 50,000 dirhams to each family residing in the accommodation centers and hotels in the emirate, which were affected by the weather, to help them return to their homes safely and quickly, as stated by the official account of the office. Media spokesperson for the Government of Sharjah via the social networking site “Twitter”.