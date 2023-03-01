His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, directed to allocate industrial lands in the city of Al Dhaid for all national contractors working in Dibba Al Hisn, to be warehouses for their equipment, and to coordinate with the Municipality of Dibba Al Hisn to cancel the requirement that the warehouses be in Dibba Al Hisn, as mentioned. The official account of the Sharjah Government Media Office via the social networking site “Twitter”.