His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, directed the allocation of 4.5 million dirhams to provide Sharjah public and government libraries with the latest publications of the 42nd session of the Sharjah International Book Fair, in which 2,033 Arab and foreign publishing houses participate.

The grant comes within the framework of the vision of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to support the book industry in the region and the world, enhance the progress of publishers’ businesses and their chances of success, and at the same time expand the knowledge options for the community of the Emirate of Sharjah and the UAE, including readers, researchers and students, in addition to emphasizing the centrality of libraries in building a knowledge society. And increasing its contribution to achieving a comprehensive and sustainable cultural renaissance.

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Book Authority, said: His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah’s grant constitutes a continuation of the efforts made by the emirate to strengthen the strength of the publishing industry and enrich public and government libraries alike, as this annual support contributes to allowing publishers the opportunity to continue and expand their work. And its development, and it also maintains the renewal of the contents and holdings of libraries, to suit the needs of its users and keep pace with developments in various sciences and knowledge to build a reading and cultured society.

She added: The Sharjah International Book Fair has become an integrated event whose importance is not limited to promoting and marketing books and enhancing cultural and knowledge activity, but it has also become a platform to enable publishers to overcome challenges, through support, training, prizes, and many other facilities that have made Sharjah the preferred destination for workers in the field. The book industry, at the regional and global levels, and its libraries have become a destination for students and researchers thanks to its treasures of knowledge and the various books and publications it provides.

The grant constitutes a renewed step to support the content of the emirate’s government and private libraries, in various scientific and literary fields, and in various international languages, as it adds thousands of new titles to the libraries’ database every year, and raises Sharjah’s position on the map of cities that support the trends of the knowledge society and are effective in strengthening the research system. Scientific and authorship movement.