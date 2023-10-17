His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, directed Sharjah Electricity to treat the children of female citizens like citizens on “scholarships”, who currently number 72 male and female students, and to return the amounts paid to those who paid them, through the Emiri Diwan in Sharjah.

His Highness’s directive was announced through the “Direct Line” program, which is broadcast on Sharjah Radio and Television.