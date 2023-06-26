His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, directed the “Sharjah Housing” program, in cooperation with the Sharjah Citizens Debt Treatment Committee, to find solutions for citizens who work outside the Sharjah government and whose salaries exceed 25 thousand dirhams, and they have deductions of more than 50 % of their salaries, in order to receive their requests, and enable them to obtain housing assistance and build their homes.

This directive was announced by His Excellency Dr. Khalifa Musabah Al Tunaiji, Head of the “Sharjah Housing” Programme, during the “Direct Line” program broadcast by the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority.