His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, sent a cable of congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, on the occasion of his assuming the reins of government.

His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, also sent similar congratulatory cables to His Highness Sheikh Meshaal Al Ahmad Al Jaber. the morning.