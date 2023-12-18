His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, sent a cable of congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, on the occasion of the National Day of the sisterly State of Qatar.

His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, also sent similar congratulatory cables to His Highness. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.