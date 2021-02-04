His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, President of Al Qasimia University, chaired the meeting of the Board of Trustees of Al Qasimia University, which was held this morning at the university’s headquarters.

At the outset of his meeting, His Highness welcomed the members of the Board of Trustees, and His Highness praised the great efforts made in achieving the vision and mission of the university.

His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, thanked Dr. Rashad Salem for all the appreciated efforts he had made during the last period in the management of Al Qasimia University and the development of its scientific and research programs.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah listened to the report of the university, including the most important measures it has taken to support its sons and daughters from among the university’s students, and to strengthen the link between them and the university.

The report dealt with the hybrid education system adopted by the university, which combines distance learning and face-to-face learning, in addition to the adoption of the operational plan of Al-Qasimia University to confront the Covid-19 pandemic.

His Highness approved the university’s regulations, which include the executive regulations of the Law of Establishment and Organization of Al-Qasimia University, the Academic Regulations, the Regulations governing the Affairs of Members of the Academic and Administrative Staff, the Regulations for Scientific Research, the Scholarships Regulations, the Regulation of Student Behavior Control, and other regulations governing labor affairs at the University.

The council approved the graduation of the second batch of students from Al Qasimia University who completed the graduation requirements for the various undergraduate programs at the university with a total of 329 graduates from 49 different nationalities.

The Council also approved the strategic plan of Al Qasimia University 2020-2025, which focused on developing academic programs at the local and international levels, supporting students and graduates, enhancing scientific research and community service activities, strengthening the institutional capacity of Al Qasimia University, and making use of information technologies in the educational process.

The council approved a set of initiatives included in the university’s strategic plan, and the board of trustees also approved a proposal to establish a center for continuing education and development at the university, and the status of academic promotion for some faculty members, in addition to the controls for photocopying manuscripts in the Manuscript House and its organizational structure.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Awad Al-Khalaf, Acting Director of Al-Qasimia University, Dr. Ibrahim Ali Al-Mansouri, Director of the Sharjah Center for Economic Studies and Islamic Finance at the University of Sharjah, Dr. Salem Mohammed Al-Doubi, member of the Emirates Council for Sharia Fatwa and Head of the Preaching Department of the Department of Islamic Affairs in the Emirate of Sharjah, and Dr. Aziz Farhan Al-Anzi Professor of Jurisprudence and its Foundations, Dr. Muhammad Safi Al-Mostaghanemi, Secretary General of the Arabic Language Academy in the Emirate of Sharjah, Adviser Dr. Mansour Muhammad bin Nassar, Head of the Legal Department in the Government of Sharjah, Jamal Salem Al-Tarifi, Advisor at the Ruler’s Office, and Dr. Eng. Khalifa Musabbah Al-Tunaiji, Head of the Housing Department – Member of the Executive Council Of the Emirate of Sharjah, Dr. Khawla Abdul Rahman Al Mulla, Secretary General of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, Sherzad Abdul Rahman Taher, Secretary General of the Holy Quran Complex, and Muhammad Obaid Al Shamsi, Director General of the Sharjah Social Security Fund.