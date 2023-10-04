Al Dhaid (Al Ittihad)

The Sharjah Camel Racing Club announced the organization of the activities of the second edition of the His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, for purebred Arabian camel racing, which took place on the grounds of Al Dhaid Camel Racing Field, for all categories: facts, facts, broadcasts, tanayas, About Wazmul, from October 27 to October 31, for two periods, morning and evening, with large participation from camel owners and sports enthusiasts. It is accompanied by a heritage village that includes many sections of heritage and cultural activities that tell about the heritage and culture of the people of the Emirates.

Matar Ali bin Huwaiden Al Ketbi, President of the Sharjah Camel Racing Club, extended his thanks and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, for the great and continuous support he provides to the club, camel people and heritage lovers, and for launching this festival, which is being held for the second time in a row. On Al Dhaid Square.

The festival witnesses a large participation of camel owners, locally and regionally, over the course of 5 days, and valuable prizes and tokens have been allocated to the winners. The festival is also accompanied by heritage village activities that begin on the evening of October 26 with the participation of a number of institutions, government bodies, and productive families.