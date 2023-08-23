His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, approved the admission of 338 male and female students to Kalba University, including 335 who received a scholarship from the Government of Sharjah.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah approved the transfer of 45 male and female students who received scholarships at Khorfakkan University to Kalba University, bringing the total number of students in the first academic year to 383.