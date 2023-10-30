In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, the Committee for Resolving the Debts of Citizens of the Emirate of Sharjah approved an amount of 75 million and 824 thousand dirhams to pay the debts of 126 cases of those convicted in financial cases.

This came during the Direct Line program on Sharjah TV.