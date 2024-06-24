His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, approved 3 new logos for the municipalities of the cities of the eastern region of the emirate, the municipalities of “Kalba – Khor Fakkan – Dibba Al Hisn”.
His Highness’s approval came during the “Direct Line” program, which is broadcast on Sharjah Radio and Television.
Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news
#Ruler #Sharjah #approves #logos #municipalities #cities #Eastern #Region
Leave a Reply