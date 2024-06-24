His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, approved 3 new logos for the municipalities of the cities of the eastern region of the emirate, the municipalities of “Kalba – Khor Fakkan – Dibba Al Hisn”.

His Highness’s approval came during the “Direct Line” program, which is broadcast on Sharjah Radio and Television.