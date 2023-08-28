His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, approved the appointment of 200 employees in the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority of various specializations, in addition to 20 other jobs in the Sharjah Radio and Television Authority in each of Sharjah, the central region and the eastern region, provided that Employment in coordination with the Human Resources Department of the Government of Sharjah.

His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, also approved the second batch of scholarships for postgraduate students at the University of Sharjah, amounting to 248 scholarships, for the academic year 2023-2024.

The second batch comes as a continuation of the first batch approved by His Highness in advance, which amounted to 264 scholarships, bringing the total number to 512 scholarships for students from citizens of the Emirate of Sharjah.

In detail, the scholarships include 106 scholarships for doctoral programs, 405 scholarships for master’s programs, and a scholarship for postgraduate diploma programs.

His Highness’ directives were announced through the “Direct Line” program, which is broadcast on Sharjah Radio and Television.