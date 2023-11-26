During the inauguration ceremony of commercial buildings in the city of Dibba Al Hisn yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, announced a package of development projects for the city with a total value of two billion dirhams. His Highness revealed the details of the development projects in the city of Dibba Al-Hisn, saying: “Today we are laying the foundation stone for several development projects for the city of Dibba Al-Hisn. Development is not complete, because many of the projects have not been prepared or arranged, but they will catch up, God willing. The projects that you will see these days are worth two billion dirhams, and they are all vital projects, starting from the hospital to housing, and they all affect the citizen, as well as development projects that serve the human need here in this region, his need for housing, employment, and health,” wishing His Highness health and wellness for all.

His Highness indicated that the hospital will include specialized outpatient clinics, and will provide many high-level medical services to patients. It will also be provided with a helicopter landing pad for emergency and critical cases, to be transported directly to the University Hospital in Sharjah. His Highness wished everyone health and safety.

His Highness stated that the commercial buildings have a distinctive location, a beautiful design, and a view of the sea and the water canal, and the government worked to develop and rebuild them, directing His Highness to compensate their owners with an amount of 150 thousand dirhams for the previous period in which their owners’ income stopped, stressing that this is their right and not a grant or grant. Honored.

After handing over the title deeds, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah viewed a model of residential apartments included in commercial buildings in the city of Dibba Al Hisn, listening to a detailed explanation of the apartment facilities and methods of distributing spaces in the buildings, in a way that suits the basic needs that provide the privacy that characterizes them. City. The commercial buildings project aims to develop the waterfront and coordinate the visual identity of the Corniche of Dibba Al-Hisn, which represents a commercial and tourist center for the trade movement in the city, by removing old buildings and replacing them with new ones, re-transferring services and developing the infrastructure, establishing a new mosque and maintaining the old mosque, and renovating Paving the streets and increasing the number of parking lots.

The project includes the construction and maintenance of 42 commercial and residential buildings, with a total of 168 residential apartments, and 126 commercial stores overlooking the Dibba Al-Hisn Corniche, with a pedestrian arcade, in accordance with the latest engineering systems and specifications, and in line with the distinctive architectural character of the city. Each building consists of three floors, with the ground floor containing three commercial stores on the front side, service rooms and public restrooms with a room for the guard on the back side, in addition to two residential floors, each floor containing two units. The design of the buildings took into account the service of people with disabilities, by providing mobile ramps for each building to be used when needed, in addition to providing 217 parking spaces to serve all the project buildings. The facades of the commercial residential building project in Dibba Al-Hisn were designed according to the Arab-Islamic character, taking into account sustainability specifications, in terms of the use of materials resistant to the effects of weather factors, with vertical and horizontal partitions around the openings to protect from the sun, to achieve privacy, and the use of reflective glass to reduce heat transfer. .

Yesterday, in the city of Dibba Al Hisn, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, laid the foundation stone for the first phase of the Al Hisn Island Residential Complex project, the Dibba Al Hisn Hospital, and the Dibba Al Hisn Commercial Center.

His Highness reviewed the designs for the projects located on Al Hisn Island, and learned about the most prominent styles according to which the projects were designed, and the most important facilities and services that will be attached to them, to serve the residents of the city of Dibba Al Hisn and its visitors. The Al Hosn Island Residential Complex is a translation of the directives and vision of His Highness, Ruler of Sharjah, aimed at achieving family stability, by providing suitable housing for his sons and daughters, which provides a decent life and enhances the cohesion of the Emirati family. In its first phase, consisting of eight buildings, the complex reflects advanced solutions and a modern outlook for providing housing services and taking advantage of available spaces, while using the best facilities and high-quality services that support family stability and privacy in residential neighborhoods.

In the first phase, the complex will provide 124 residential units of various designs, with facilities up to five bedrooms, in a way that suits the social groups targeted for housing services, and various main services and facilities, including commercial stores, nurseries, gyms, multi-use halls, parking lots, and others.

The project will also be characterized by diversity in the urban facade of the residential neighborhood, through architectural styles that add an aesthetic character commensurate with the urban development of cities and residential areas in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Dibba Al-Hisn Hospital project is located on a total area of ​​17,000 square meters, while the building area will reach 13,500 square meters. It will consist of three floors, in addition to a basement, and will provide 12 outpatient clinics in various specialties, in addition to various necessary medical facilities. Providing it with an emergency airstrip and a parking area. The project will be implemented with a distinctive design inspired by the design of the facade of the University Hospital in Sharjah, and the building will be characterized by its sustainability, through the use of elements resistant to the influence of weather and natural factors. Upon completion of its implementation, Dibba Al-Hisn Hospital will work to provide integrated health care for the people and raise the efficiency of health services in the city, by providing the necessary medical specialties to serve all age groups, from children, youth and the elderly, and reducing movement to receive treatment, in addition to providing opportunities More work for city graduates from all fields.

The Dibba Al-Hisn Commercial Center project represents a major element in supporting the commercial movement in the city, and will provide a diversity of shops that meet the needs of the city’s residents and visitors, and will keep pace with the growth it will witness from modern development projects in various sectors.

The Dibba Al Hisn Commercial Center project will be implemented on an area of ​​10,000 square metres, including the first phase on an area of ​​3,500 square metres, which will include 15 commercial stores, including the headquarters of the Sharjah Cooperative Society, with a size of two thousand square metres, in addition to restaurants and cafes with a view of the water canal. Entertainment shops and parking.

Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, opened Al Tayyari Mosque, located in the Al Muhallab area on the Corniche Street in the city of Dibba Al Hisn, whose internal and external spaces accommodate 800 male and female worshipers.

The mosque is located on a total area of ​​1,118 square metres, and includes a dome with a diameter of nine meters and a height of 25 metres, and a minaret with a height of 47 metres. His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah listened to a detailed explanation of the mosque, its construction specifications, facilities attached to it, and the services available to worshipers. His Highness toured the parts of the mosque and was informed of the services it provides for all worshipers, as it includes an internal space that can accommodate 350 worshipers, and a prayer hall for women that can accommodate 50 worshippers. In addition to an outdoor courtyard that can accommodate 400 worshippers, a library of 36 square meters, ablution places, and restrooms for men and women.

