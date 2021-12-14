Ras Al Khaimah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received yesterday at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City, Faustin Arkang Touadera, President of the Central African Republic, who is on an official visit to the country. His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah welcomed the President and the accompanying delegation, and discussed with him during the meeting the strengthening of bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Central African Republic, to serve the common interests between the two friendly countries at various levels.

His Highness praised the distinguished friendship ties between the two friendly countries, stressing Ras Al Khaimah’s keenness to expand horizons of cooperation with the Central African Republic in various development fields. For his part, His Excellency Faustin Arkang Touadera stressed that his country seeks to strengthen joint cooperation relations with the UAE, praising the country’s leading position at the regional and international levels.