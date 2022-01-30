Ras Al Khaimah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received yesterday at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City, Martha Delgado Peralta, Mexico’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Multilateral Affairs, who is currently visiting the country, accompanied by Francisco Mendes Escobar, US Ambassador Mexican State, and the accompanying delegation. His Highness, the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, welcomed the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, and exchanged talks with her on enhancing prospects for cooperation between the two friendly countries in several fields. For her part, Her Excellency Martha Delgado Peralta expressed her deep thanks and appreciation to His Highness, the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, for the generous hospitality and warm reception.