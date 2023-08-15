His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, this morning, performed the funeral prayer for the body of the late wife of Muhammad Abdul Karim Al Ahmed, in the Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Qasimi Mosque in Al Jazeera Al Hamra. The prayer was performed alongside His Highness, Sheikh Omar bin Saqr Al Qasimi, and a number of sheikhs and officials. His Highness expressed his sincere condolences and sincere sympathy to the family and relatives of the deceased, praying to the Almighty God to cover her with the abundance of His mercy, to dwell her in His spacious gardens, and to inspire her family and relatives patience and solace.