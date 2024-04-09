Tomorrow, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, will perform the Eid Al Fitr prayer at the Grand Eid Prayer in Khuzam in Ras Al Khaimah.

Leading the prayer alongside their Highnesses are Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Public Services Department in Ras Al Khaimah, Sheikh Khalid bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Investment and Development Office in Ras Al Khaimah, and Sheikh Saqr bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman The Board of Directors of Ras Al Khaimah Ceramics, a number of sheikhs, senior officials, heads and directors of federal and local departments, all citizens, and members of Arab and Islamic communities residing in the country.

His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives, in the Khuzam Hospitality Council, crowds of well-wishers on this blessed occasion, including sheikhs, senior officials, heads and directors of federal and local departments, citizens, and members of the Arab and Islamic communities.