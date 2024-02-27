His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, sent a message of condolence to his brother, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in which he expressed his sincere condolences and sincere sympathy on the death of the mother of His Royal Highness. Prince Khalid bin Saad bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, also sent a similar telegram of condolence to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.