Yesterday evening, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, offered condolences to Muhammad Sultan Al Qadi, on the death of his late wife.

His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, during his visit to the condolence council in Al Burirat area in Ras Al Khaimah, expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased, praying to God Almighty to bestow His mercy on her, dwell her in His spacious gardens, and inspire her family and relatives patience and solace.

His Highness, the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, accompanied Sheikh Saqr bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, in performing the duty of condolences.