Today, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, issued a decision regarding the restructuring of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Cultural and Sports Club, headed by Mahmoud Hassan Mohammed Al Shamsi, and naming Engineer Ismail Hassan Al Balushi as first vice president, and Ahmed Mohammed Shamlan Al Nuaimi. , second vice president.

The decision stipulated that the membership of the Board of Directors would include: Sultan Ahmed Saif Bu Shraija, Dr. Talib Muhammad Abdullah Al Mandoos, Muhammad Abdullah Ali Yusuf Al Hammadi, and Fatima Ali Muhammad Al Maamari. The council will continue for a period of two years from the date of issuance of the decision, and this decision will be effective from the date of its issuance. , And published in the Official Gazette.

The decision also stipulated that the club’s board of directors would assume a number of responsibilities, including drawing up the club’s general policy, setting future plans for its development in all sports and cultural fields, supervising the club’s management and all its activities, preparing the annual budget, and others.