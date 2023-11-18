His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, sent a cable of congratulations to his brother, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of sisterly Oman, on the occasion of the 53rd glorious National Day.

His Highness said in his telegram: “My sincere congratulations and blessings to my brother, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, may God protect him, and to the people of the sisterly Sultanate of Oman on the occasion of the 53rd National Day… Our fraternal ties are deep-rooted, and our cultural and social ties extend deep into history, embodied by our common future visions aimed at achieving Creating a brighter and more sustainable tomorrow for our children. I pray to God Almighty to preserve Oman and its brotherly people, and to grant it greater prosperity, advancement and development.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, also sent a similar cable of congratulations to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of Oman, on the occasion of the 53rd National Day.