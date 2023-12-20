His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, sent a cable of congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Meshaal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, on the occasion of his assumption of power.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, also sent a similar cable of congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Meshaal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.