His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, sent a congratulatory telegram to his brother, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, on the occasion of the anniversary of His Highness assuming the reins of power in the sisterly State of Qatar.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, also sent a similar telegram of congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.