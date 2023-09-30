His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, sent a cable of congratulations to his brother, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, on the occasion of the third anniversary of his assuming the reins of power.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, also sent a similar cable of congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait.