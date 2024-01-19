His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, and His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, attended a reception hosted by Juma Ahmed Al Bawardi Al Falasi, on the occasion of the wedding of his son Mohammed to Karima Butti Saeed Al Kindi Al Falasi.

The Abu Dhabi Media Office stated on its website, “Their Highnesses expressed their sincere congratulations to the newlyweds and their families, wishing them a happy and peaceful family life.”

The reception, which was held today at the Erth Hotel in Abu Dhabi, was also attended by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, a number of sheikhs, senior officials, relatives of the bride and groom, and a group of invitees.