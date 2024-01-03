His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, received His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain.

During the meeting, which took place at Rumaila Palace, their Highnesses exchanged cordial conversations, and they also discussed a number of important topics related to the citizen. Their Highnesses stressed the importance of security and social stability, in addition to providing decent means of life for the people, asking God Almighty to preserve the UAE. The blessing of prosperity and continued progress in all aspects.

The meeting was attended by Director of the Amiri Diwan in Fujairah, His Excellency Mohammed Saeed Al-Dhanhani.